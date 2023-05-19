Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) PE Ratio stood at $57.33: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) started the day on May 17, 2023, with a price increase of 0.48% at $54.29. During the day, the stock rose to $54.47 and sunk to $53.65 before settling in for the price of $54.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REXR posted a 52-week range of $48.74-$68.68.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 31.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $195.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $187.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.88.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 223 employees. It has generated 2,831,722 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 747,709. The stock had 7.18 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.02, operating margin was +34.78 and Pretax Margin of +28.05.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.28%, in contrast to 98.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 28, this organization’s Co-CEO, Co-President sold 35,505 shares at the rate of 55.94, making the entire transaction reach 1,986,093 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,862. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 16,778 for 58.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 975,891. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +26.40 while generating a return on equity of 2.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $57.33, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.45.

In the same vein, REXR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.53 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.02% While, its Average True Range was 1.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.93% that was lower than 27.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.