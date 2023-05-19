SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) latest performance of 9.75% is not what was on cards

As on May 18, 2023, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.75% to $0.65. During the day, the stock rose to $0.88 and sunk to $0.595 before settling in for the price of $0.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICU posted a 52-week range of $0.58-$22.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -400.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8941, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.5781.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 80.90%, in contrast to 80.00% institutional ownership.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -53.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -400.70%.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23.

In the same vein, ICU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.81.

Technical Analysis of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, ICU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.89 million was better the volume of 0.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.2274.

Raw Stochastic average of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 239.55% that was higher than 141.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.