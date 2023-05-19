SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.33

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) flaunted slowness of -8.91% at $1.84, as the Stock market unbolted on May 18, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.03 and sunk to $1.70 before settling in for the price of $2.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOBR posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$4.27.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.76.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 15 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1045.97, operating margin was -29481.46 and Pretax Margin of -34978.00.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the SOBR Safe Inc. industry. SOBR Safe Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 12.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 29, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.10, making the entire transaction reach 11,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 334,503. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26, Company’s Director bought 767 for 1.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 859. This particular insider is now the holder of 324,503 in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -34977.95 while generating a return on equity of -283.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in the upcoming year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 912.66.

In the same vein, SOBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.96, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [SOBR Safe Inc., SOBR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.38% that was lower than 130.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.