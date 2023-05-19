Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $20.88: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 18, 2023, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) set off with pace as it heaved 0.21% to $18.96. During the day, the stock rose to $18.988 and sunk to $18.35 before settling in for the price of $18.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBLK posted a 52-week range of $16.85-$33.99.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 34.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 106.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.88.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 209 employees. It has generated 6,876,344 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,708,129. The stock had 16.41 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.47, operating margin was +41.93 and Pretax Margin of +39.39.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.80%, in contrast to 48.70% institutional ownership.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.28) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +39.38 while generating a return on equity of 27.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.50 in the upcoming year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.93, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.74.

In the same vein, SBLK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Star Bulk Carriers Corp., SBLK]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.34 million was inferior to the volume of 1.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.03% that was higher than 42.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.