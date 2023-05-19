Search
Sana Meer
Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) EPS is poised to hit -0.34 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 18, 2023, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) set off with pace as it heaved 8.15% to $0.69. During the day, the stock rose to $0.69 and sunk to $0.6257 before settling in for the price of $0.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SURF posted a 52-week range of $0.56-$2.15.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6419, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9713.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 60 employees. It has generated 500,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,059,767. The stock had 62.37 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +87.71, operating margin was -206.23 and Pretax Margin of -211.95.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Surface Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 53.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 03, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 10,594 shares at the rate of 1.72, making the entire transaction reach 18,222 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 99,906. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,980 for 1.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,286. This particular insider is now the holder of 111,349 in total.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.36) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -211.95 while generating a return on equity of -59.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in the upcoming year.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, SURF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Surface Oncology Inc., SURF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.21 million was inferior to the volume of 0.21 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0455.

Raw Stochastic average of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.94% that was lower than 72.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

