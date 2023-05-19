Sysco Corporation (SYY) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.94 million

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) started the day on May 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.15% at $73.19. During the day, the stock rose to $73.38 and sunk to $72.187 before settling in for the price of $73.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYY posted a 52-week range of $70.61-$88.84.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 159.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $507.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $506.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $75.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.83.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 71000 employees. It has generated 966,706 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 19,138. The stock had 15.84 Receivables turnover and 3.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.80, operating margin was +3.54 and Pretax Margin of +2.54.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Food Distribution Industry. Sysco Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 84.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Director sold 2,469 shares at the rate of 77.24, making the entire transaction reach 190,696 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,877. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 28, Company’s EVP sold 12,000 for 85.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,020,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,931 in total.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.92) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.98 while generating a return on equity of 92.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 159.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sysco Corporation (SYY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.20, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.91.

In the same vein, SYY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.02, a figure that is expected to reach 1.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.88 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.78% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Sysco Corporation (SYY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.88% that was lower than 19.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.