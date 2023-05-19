The key reasons why Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is -35.75% away from 52-week high?

As on May 18, 2023, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) started slowly as it slid -0.53% to $3.73. During the day, the stock rose to $3.75 and sunk to $3.65 before settling in for the price of $3.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKD posted a 52-week range of $2.27-$5.80.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -9.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -133.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $224.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $726.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.71.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 36000 employees. It has generated 78,222 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,623. The stock had 52.69 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.05, operating margin was -2.76 and Pretax Margin of -8.52.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 108.61% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Director sold 17,200 shares at the rate of 3.33, making the entire transaction reach 57,286 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 102,965. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s Director bought 50,000 for 3.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 154,415. This particular insider is now the holder of 401,291 in total.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -8.47 while generating a return on equity of -37.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -133.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.82.

In the same vein, BKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Brookdale Senior Living Inc., BKD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.68 million was lower the volume of 2.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.92% that was lower than 71.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.