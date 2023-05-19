The key reasons why LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is -19.99% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 18, 2023, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) set off with pace as it heaved 0.99% to $90.04. During the day, the stock rose to $90.21 and sunk to $88.23 before settling in for the price of $89.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYB posted a 52-week range of $71.46-$112.53.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $254.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $91.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.45.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 19300 employees. It has generated 2,610,311 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 201,244. The stock had 11.52 Receivables turnover and 1.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.04, operating margin was +10.19 and Pretax Margin of +9.48.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 71.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s EVP and General Counsel sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 98.99, making the entire transaction reach 989,901 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,600. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 31, Company’s SVP, Global Business Services sold 1,713 for 84.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 145,454. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,998 in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.71 while generating a return on equity of 31.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 84.50 per share during the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.50% and is forecasted to reach 10.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.65, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 746.85.

In the same vein, LYB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.33, a figure that is expected to reach 2.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Going through the that latest performance of [LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LYB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.24 million was inferior to the volume of 2.0 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.12% While, its Average True Range was 2.07.

Raw Stochastic average of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.85% that was lower than 25.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.