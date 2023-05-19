The key reasons why Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) is -98.28% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 18, 2023, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) set off with pace as it heaved 6.08% to $0.26. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2679 and sunk to $0.23 before settling in for the price of $0.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMPO posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$15.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -201.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6287, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.8682.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.00%, in contrast to 4.70% institutional ownership.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -201.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in the upcoming year.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60.

In the same vein, TMPO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tempo Automation Holdings Inc., TMPO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.62 million was inferior to the volume of 0.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.0548.

Raw Stochastic average of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.51% that was lower than 190.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.