Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Moves 0.51% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) started the day on May 18, 2023, with a price increase of 0.51% at $0.77. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7889 and sunk to $0.73 before settling in for the price of $0.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TUP posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$12.86.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6784, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.1504.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.06, operating margin was +7.16 and Pretax Margin of +1.96.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.90%, in contrast to 67.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Executive Vice Chair bought 254,500 shares at the rate of 3.93, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,134 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 424,500. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 24,000 for 4.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 101,520. This particular insider is now the holder of 485,965 in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by -$0.53. This company achieved a net margin of -2.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.03.

In the same vein, TUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.83 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.1200.

Raw Stochastic average of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 153.61% that was higher than 142.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.