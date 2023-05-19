United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) is predicted to post EPS of 0.65 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) established initial surge of 7.92% at $22.76, as the Stock market unbolted on May 17, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $22.97 and sunk to $21.40 before settling in for the price of $21.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UCBI posted a 52-week range of $20.37-$39.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 15.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.51.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3052 employees. It has generated 309,149 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +39.86 and Pretax Margin of +37.81.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the United Community Banks Inc. industry. United Community Banks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 01, this organization’s EVP, CHIEF BANKING OFFICER sold 649 shares at the rate of 38.52, making the entire transaction reach 24,999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,514. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16, Company’s Director bought 500 for 28.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,299 in total.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.69) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +29.31 while generating a return on equity of 11.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.73, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.85.

In the same vein, UCBI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [United Community Banks Inc., UCBI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.57% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.02% that was higher than 41.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.