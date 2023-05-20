AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) volume hits 6.14 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on May 18, 2023, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.24% to $1.63. During the day, the stock rose to $1.64 and sunk to $1.59 before settling in for the price of $1.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APE posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$10.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $974.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $972.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5312.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2787 workers. It has generated 116,086 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -28,895. The stock had 23.14 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.07, operating margin was -9.90 and Pretax Margin of -24.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.17%, in contrast to 23.49% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 426,868 shares at the rate of 1.60, making the entire transaction reach 682,989 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 148,202,848. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s 10% Owner sold 497,947 for 1.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 794,037. This particular insider is now the holder of 152,717,639 in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -24.89.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68.

In the same vein, APE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.81.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., APE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.06 million was lower the volume of 23.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.0755.

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.80% that was lower than 121.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.