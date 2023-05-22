$1.31M in average volume shows that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) is heading in the right direction

May 19, 2023, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) trading session started at the price of $114.13, that was 0.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $115.04 and dropped to $113.50 before settling in for the closing price of $113.84. A 52-week range for LW has been $61.44 – $114.89.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -36.30%. With a float of $139.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.00 million.

The firm has a total of 8000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of +10.92, and the pretax margin is +6.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 500,250. In this transaction SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of this company sold 4,350 shares at a rate of $115.00, taking the stock ownership to the 49,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 12, when Company’s VP AND CONTROLLER sold 1,000 for $97.49, making the entire transaction worth $97,493. This insider now owns 6,384 shares in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.99) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.10% during the next five years compared to -9.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., LW], we can find that recorded value of 1.32 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) raw stochastic average was set at 98.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $115.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $115.88. The third major resistance level sits at $116.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $112.10.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Key Stats

There are 145,704K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.59 billion. As of now, sales total 4,099 M while income totals 200,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,254 M while its last quarter net income were 175,100 K.