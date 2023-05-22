12.06% volatility in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $1.55, up 9.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.74 and dropped to $1.42 before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. Over the past 52 weeks, GTEC has traded in a range of $1.13-$4.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.20%. With a float of $6.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 330 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.77, operating margin of +6.56, and the pretax margin is +8.05.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is 52.89%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +3.92 while generating a return on equity of 5.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s (GTEC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s (GTEC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5267, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3220. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6533 in the near term. At $1.8567, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2167. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0133.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.10 million has total of 12,979K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 90,830 K in contrast with the sum of 3,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,130 K and last quarter income was -990 K.