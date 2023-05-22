13.43% percent quarterly performance for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is not indicative of the underlying story

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $94.83, soaring 0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.22 and dropped to $94.48 before settling in for the closing price of $94.54. Within the past 52 weeks, CHD’s price has moved between $70.16 and $98.32.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 7.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -49.30%. With a float of $243.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5250 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.58, operating margin of +11.12, and the pretax margin is +9.73.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 720,334. In this transaction EVP, Chief HR Officer of this company sold 7,460 shares at a rate of $96.56, taking the stock ownership to the 6,316 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Director sold 12,960 for $96.23, making the entire transaction worth $1,247,110. This insider now owns 29,108 shares in total.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.78) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +7.70 while generating a return on equity of 12.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.81% during the next five years compared to -1.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Trading Performance Indicators

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

Looking closely at Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (CHD) raw stochastic average was set at 83.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.76. However, in the short run, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $95.34. Second resistance stands at $95.65. The third major resistance level sits at $96.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $93.86.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.09 billion based on 244,264K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,376 M and income totals 413,900 K. The company made 1,430 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 203,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.