$2.09M in average volume shows that Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is heading in the right direction

On May 19, 2023, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) opened at $81.25, higher 2.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.73 and dropped to $81.25 before settling in for the closing price of $81.28. Price fluctuations for EXAS have ranged from $29.27 to $81.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 50.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.70% at the time writing. With a float of $176.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.77, operating margin of -29.79, and the pretax margin is -30.35.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 486,960. In this transaction EVP, Human Resources of this company sold 6,087 shares at a rate of $80.00, taking the stock ownership to the 80,314 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s General Manager, Screening sold 5,000 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $400,000. This insider now owns 6,423 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.75) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -29.91 while generating a return on equity of -19.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.29 million, its volume of 2.08 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.86.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 98.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $84.19 in the near term. At $85.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $86.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.23.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

There are currently 180,388K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,084 M according to its annual income of -623,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 602,450 K and its income totaled -74,150 K.