2.44% volatility in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 19, 2023, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) opened at $10.23, higher 2.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.50 and dropped to $10.23 before settling in for the closing price of $10.22. Price fluctuations for IRWD have ranged from $9.73 to $12.66 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 6.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -70.00% at the time writing. With a float of $150.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 219 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.65, operating margin of +60.97, and the pretax margin is +61.48.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 112.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 224,592. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 21,148 shares at a rate of $10.62, taking the stock ownership to the 820,916 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 46,129 for $10.67, making the entire transaction worth $492,196. This insider now owns 842,064 shares in total.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +42.64 while generating a return on equity of 27.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 36.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

The latest stats from [Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., IRWD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.06 million was inferior to 2.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IRWD) raw stochastic average was set at 17.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.67. The third major resistance level sits at $10.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.03.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Key Stats

There are currently 154,158K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 410,600 K according to its annual income of 175,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 104,060 K and its income totaled 45,710 K.