$28.92M in average volume shows that Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is heading in the right direction

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.52, plunging -0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.2999 and dropped to $13.29 before settling in for the closing price of $13.54. Within the past 52 weeks, RIVN’s price has moved between $11.68 and $40.86.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 67.80%. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $930.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14122 employees.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 60,304. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,902 shares at a rate of $20.78, taking the stock ownership to the 72,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,331 for $18.98, making the entire transaction worth $44,254. This insider now owns 87,000 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.59) by $0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.08, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) saw its 5-day average volume 18.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 28.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.08 in the near term. At $14.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.68. The third support level lies at $12.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.72 billion based on 920,956K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,658 M and income totals -6,752 M. The company made 661,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,349 M in sales during its previous quarter.