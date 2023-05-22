3.11% percent quarterly performance for Livent Corporation (LTHM) is not indicative of the underlying story

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.50, plunging -1.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.70 and dropped to $24.71 before settling in for the closing price of $25.38. Within the past 52 weeks, LTHM’s price has moved between $18.26 and $36.38.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 18.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 43.60%. With a float of $178.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1350 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.36, operating margin of +44.04, and the pretax margin is +41.24.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Livent Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 118,272. In this transaction Vice President and CFO of this company sold 3,635 shares at a rate of $32.54, taking the stock ownership to the 62,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s President and CEO sold 85,171 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,980,985. This insider now owns 299,980 shares in total.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +33.63 while generating a return on equity of 24.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 29.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Livent Corporation (LTHM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.31 million, its volume of 3.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Livent Corporation’s (LTHM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.49 in the near term. At $26.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.51.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.56 billion based on 179,610K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 813,200 K and income totals 273,500 K. The company made 253,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 114,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.