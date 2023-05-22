-3.28% percent quarterly performance for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.16, soaring 4.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. Within the past 52 weeks, CTXR’s price has moved between $0.77 and $1.71.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.10%. With a float of $133.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21 employees.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.60 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

Looking closely at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CTXR) raw stochastic average was set at 43.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2824, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1856. However, in the short run, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2000. Second resistance stands at $1.2200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1200. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1000.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 179.50 million based on 158,858K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -33,640 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.