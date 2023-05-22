3.44% volatility in Euronav NV (EURN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.49, soaring 3.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.08 and dropped to $16.44 before settling in for the closing price of $16.17. Within the past 52 weeks, EURN’s price has moved between $10.51 and $21.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 181.00%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2946 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.50, operating margin of +21.45, and the pretax margin is +22.04.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 64.42%, while institutional ownership is 30.73%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.72) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +23.78 while generating a return on equity of 10.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 181.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.25 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 61.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.09 in the near term. At $17.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.81.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.38 billion based on 201,680K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 965,970 K and income totals 203,250 K. The company made 366,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 175,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.