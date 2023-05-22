$360.49K in average volume shows that ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) is heading in the right direction

On May 19, 2023, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) opened at $0.2246, lower -4.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2251 and dropped to $0.21 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Price fluctuations for ATIP have ranged from $0.21 to $2.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.40% at the time writing. With a float of $201.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.86, operating margin of -8.41, and the pretax margin is -85.20.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 7,162. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 30,476 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 560,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Chief People Officer bought 45,000 for $0.55, making the entire transaction worth $24,615. This insider now owns 133,652 shares in total.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -77.46 while generating a return on equity of -142.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

Looking closely at ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s (ATIP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2733, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5787. However, in the short run, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2202. Second resistance stands at $0.2302. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2353. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2051, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2000. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1900.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Key Stats

There are currently 207,384K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.14 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 635,670 K according to its annual income of -492,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 166,930 K and its income totaled -26,270 K.