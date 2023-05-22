4.04% percent quarterly performance for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is not indicative of the underlying story

On May 19, 2023, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) opened at $363.00, higher 3.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $372.08 and dropped to $361.36 before settling in for the closing price of $360.43. Price fluctuations for ADBE have ranged from $274.73 to $451.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 19.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.70% at the time writing. With a float of $457.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $459.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 29239 employees.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Adobe Inc. is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 84.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 1,123,680. In this transaction EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $374.56, taking the stock ownership to the 24,683 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $364.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,093,285. This insider now owns 375,965 shares in total.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted $3.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.68) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.98% during the next five years compared to 24.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Adobe Inc. (ADBE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.14, a number that is poised to hit 3.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Looking closely at Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), its last 5-days average volume was 3.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.45.

During the past 100 days, Adobe Inc.’s (ADBE) raw stochastic average was set at 62.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $363.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $349.12. However, in the short run, Adobe Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $375.10. Second resistance stands at $378.95. The third major resistance level sits at $385.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $364.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $357.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $353.66.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Key Stats

There are currently 458,700K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 165.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,606 M according to its annual income of 4,756 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,655 M and its income totaled 1,247 M.