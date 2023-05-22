$4.82M in average volume shows that International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is heading in the right direction

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $126.79, up 0.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $128.29 and dropped to $126.55 before settling in for the closing price of $126.15. Over the past 52 weeks, IBM has traded in a range of $115.54-$153.21.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -60.30%. With a float of $903.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $907.53 million.

The firm has a total of 311300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of International Business Machines Corporation is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 5,151,038. In this transaction Sr. VP and CFO of this company sold 38,519 shares at a rate of $133.73, taking the stock ownership to the 74,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s VP, Controller sold 3,000 for $148.36, making the entire transaction worth $445,088. This insider now owns 14,553 shares in total.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.26) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.62% during the next five years compared to -29.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 2.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [International Business Machines Corporation, IBM], we can find that recorded value of 3.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) raw stochastic average was set at 25.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $126.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $128.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $129.11. The third major resistance level sits at $129.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $126.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $125.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $124.70.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 114.55 billion has total of 908,045K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 60,530 M in contrast with the sum of 1,640 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,252 M and last quarter income was 927,000 K.