$418.61K in average volume shows that KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) is heading in the right direction

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $0.62, down -6.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.67 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Over the past 52 weeks, KULR has traded in a range of $0.60-$2.22.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 76.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -23.70%. With a float of $72.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 62 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.68, operating margin of -457.76, and the pretax margin is -486.56.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of KULR Technology Group Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 25,757. In this transaction Chief Technical Officer of this company sold 18,398 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 770,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 39,384 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $55,531. This insider now owns 788,758 shares in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -486.56 while generating a return on equity of -144.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

Looking closely at KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7879, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2736. However, in the short run, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6486. Second resistance stands at $0.7187. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7674. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5298, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4811. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4110.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 71.66 million has total of 116,230K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,990 K in contrast with the sum of -19,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,810 K and last quarter income was -4,460 K.