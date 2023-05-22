$5.83M in average volume shows that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is heading in the right direction

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.89, plunging -0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.91 and dropped to $5.755 before settling in for the closing price of $5.89. Within the past 52 weeks, YMM’s price has moved between $4.58 and $10.18.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 106.10%. With a float of $944.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6795 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of -3.11, and the pretax margin is +7.56.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 44.20%.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.04 while generating a return on equity of 1.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 5.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.93 in the near term. At $6.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.69. The third support level lies at $5.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.30 billion based on 1,105,724K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 976,290 K and income totals 58,980 K. The company made 262,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 32,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.