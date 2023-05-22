A look at Absolute Software Corporation’s (ABST) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

May 19, 2023, Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) trading session started at the price of $11.40, that was 1.50% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.53 and dropped to $11.37 before settling in for the closing price of $11.34. A 52-week range for ABST has been $7.39 – $12.59.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -750.10%. With a float of $52.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.80 million.

The firm has a total of 740 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.85, operating margin of -3.62, and the pretax margin is -14.28.

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Absolute Software Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Absolute Software Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 187,095. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $7.48, taking the stock ownership to the 5,506,989 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,562 for $7.51, making the entire transaction worth $19,240. This insider now owns 5,481,989 shares in total.

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.09) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -12.41 while generating a return on equity of -168.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -750.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Absolute Software Corporation (ABST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Absolute Software Corporation, ABST], we can find that recorded value of 2.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Absolute Software Corporation’s (ABST) raw stochastic average was set at 87.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.63. The third major resistance level sits at $11.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.25.

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) Key Stats

There are 53,160K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 812.26 million. As of now, sales total 197,310 K while income totals -24,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 57,190 K while its last quarter net income were -7,000 K.