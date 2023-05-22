ABEV (Ambev S.A.) dropped -0.69 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 19, 2023, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) opened at $2.91, lower -0.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.9154 and dropped to $2.86 before settling in for the closing price of $2.90. Price fluctuations for ABEV have ranged from $2.40 to $3.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 10.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.20% at the time writing. With a float of $4.41 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.74 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 52000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of +20.39, and the pretax margin is +17.90.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.14 while generating a return on equity of 17.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 14.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ambev S.A. (ABEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 21.77 million, its volume of 11.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) raw stochastic average was set at 80.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.91 in the near term. At $2.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.80.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Key Stats

There are currently 15,750,217K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,440 M according to its annual income of 2,801 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,952 M and its income totaled 712,150 K.