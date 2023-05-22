Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 14.83 million

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.59, plunging -6.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.65 and dropped to $13.68 before settling in for the closing price of $14.69. Within the past 52 weeks, AFRM’s price has moved between $8.62 and $40.97.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.80%. With a float of $223.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2552 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 192,711. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,286 shares at a rate of $11.15, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 17,287 for $12.77, making the entire transaction worth $220,673. This insider now owns 17,286 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.92) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 17.3 million, its volume of 15.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 36.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.38 in the near term. At $15.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.44.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.34 billion based on 295,686K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,349 M and income totals -707,420 K. The company made 380,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -205,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.