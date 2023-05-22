Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 20 Days SMA touches -0.34%: The odds favor the bear

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $67.45, plunging -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.58 and dropped to $66.61 before settling in for the closing price of $66.91. Within the past 52 weeks, AFL’s price has moved between $52.07 and $74.01.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.10%. With a float of $563.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $611.21 million.

The firm has a total of 12882 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aflac Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 870,119. In this transaction SVP, CFO, Aflac US of this company sold 13,118 shares at a rate of $66.33, taking the stock ownership to the 20,793 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 8,230 for $67.57, making the entire transaction worth $556,101. This insider now owns 119,402 shares in total.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.4) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.13% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aflac Incorporated, AFL], we can find that recorded value of 1.91 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) raw stochastic average was set at 48.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $67.99. The third major resistance level sits at $68.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.50.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 40.43 billion based on 604,227K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,502 M and income totals 4,201 M. The company made 4,800 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,188 M in sales during its previous quarter.