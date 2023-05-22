Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 20 Days SMA touches -0.34%: The odds favor the bear

Company News

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $67.45, plunging -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.58 and dropped to $66.61 before settling in for the closing price of $66.91. Within the past 52 weeks, AFL’s price has moved between $52.07 and $74.01.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.10%. With a float of $563.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $611.21 million.

The firm has a total of 12882 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aflac Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 870,119. In this transaction SVP, CFO, Aflac US of this company sold 13,118 shares at a rate of $66.33, taking the stock ownership to the 20,793 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 8,230 for $67.57, making the entire transaction worth $556,101. This insider now owns 119,402 shares in total.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.4) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.13% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aflac Incorporated, AFL], we can find that recorded value of 1.91 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) raw stochastic average was set at 48.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $67.99. The third major resistance level sits at $68.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.50.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 40.43 billion based on 604,227K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,502 M and income totals 4,201 M. The company made 4,800 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,188 M in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Sanofi (SNY) volume exceeds 1.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $54.62, up 2.17% from the previous trading day. During the day,...
Read more

Can PepsiCo Inc.’s (PEP) drop of -2.18% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Sana Meer -
May 19, 2023, PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) trading session started at the price of $192.46, that was 0.15% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) kicked off at the price of $144.72: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Shaun Noe -
On May 19, 2023, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) opened at $142.74, higher 2.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.