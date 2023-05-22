Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) 20 Days SMA touches 22.07%: The odds favor the bear

May 19, 2023, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) trading session started at the price of $1.08, that was 6.42% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $1.08 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. A 52-week range for AKBA has been $0.24 – $1.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 10.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 70.30%. With a float of $181.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 204 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.45, operating margin of -21.59, and the pretax margin is -31.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 67,890. In this transaction SVP, Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 63,567 shares at a rate of $1.07, taking the stock ownership to the 530,487 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s SVP, CFO and Treasurer sold 63,567 for $1.07, making the entire transaction worth $67,890. This insider now owns 446,483 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -31.63 while generating a return on equity of -215.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.86 million, its volume of 1.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 94.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7751, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5537. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2000 in the near term. At $1.2400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0000.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

There are 185,928K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 202.70 million. As of now, sales total 292,600 K while income totals -92,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 40,130 K while its last quarter net income were -26,220 K.