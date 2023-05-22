Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) plunged -3.31 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $1.21, down -3.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has traded in a range of $1.03-$6.06.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -120.80%. With a float of $92.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 740 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.09, operating margin of -32.31, and the pretax margin is -33.63.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 81,860. In this transaction Director of this company bought 75,796 shares at a rate of $1.08, taking the stock ownership to the 106,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,570 for $2.82, making the entire transaction worth $29,807. This insider now owns 323,188 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -34.04 while generating a return on equity of -28.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

The latest stats from [Allbirds Inc., BIRD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.88 million was inferior to 1.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 5.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2118, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6980. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1100. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0700.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 182.10 million has total of 150,479K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 297,770 K in contrast with the sum of -101,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 54,350 K and last quarter income was -35,170 K.