Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.68% last month.

May 19, 2023, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) trading session started at the price of $63.92, that was 0.17% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.24 and dropped to $62.98 before settling in for the closing price of $63.74. A 52-week range for APO has been $45.62 – $74.63.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 28.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -173.20%. With a float of $328.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.13, operating margin of -32.16, and the pretax margin is -49.40.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 351,387. In this transaction of this company sold 5,487 shares at a rate of $64.04, taking the stock ownership to the 34,799,391 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s sold 40,689 for $63.78, making the entire transaction worth $2,595,144. This insider now owns 34,804,878 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.47) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -27.68 while generating a return on equity of -155.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -173.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.76% during the next five years compared to -26.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 44.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.63.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

There are 567,404K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.17 billion. As of now, sales total 3,551 M while income totals 933,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,243 M while its last quarter net income were 217,380 K.