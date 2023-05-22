ASTI (Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.) climbed 0.64 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $0.176, up 0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1848 and dropped to $0.172 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTI has traded in a range of $0.17-$18.01.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 13.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.00%. With a float of $4.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -70.68, operating margin of -1394.81, and the pretax margin is -1615.55.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is 12.50%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1615.55 while generating a return on equity of -2,255.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

Looking closely at Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3256, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5808. However, in the short run, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1812. Second resistance stands at $0.1894. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1940. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1684, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1638. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1556.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.30 million has total of 36,929K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,220 K in contrast with the sum of -19,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -5,230 K.