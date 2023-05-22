Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is -23.58% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On May 19, 2023, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) opened at $2.08, higher 3.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.20 and dropped to $2.0622 before settling in for the closing price of $2.04. Price fluctuations for ATRA have ranged from $1.94 to $9.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.40% at the time writing. With a float of $94.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 330 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.08, operating margin of -431.86, and the pretax margin is -359.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 103.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 60,633. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 29,766 shares at a rate of $2.04, taking the stock ownership to the 720,962 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s EVP, Chief Technical Officer sold 19,040 for $2.04, making the entire transaction worth $38,784. This insider now owns 276,010 shares in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -359.12 while generating a return on equity of -112.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.19 in the near term. At $2.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.99. The third support level lies at $1.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Key Stats

There are currently 97,972K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 199.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,570 K according to its annual income of -228,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,230 K and its income totaled -74,770 K.