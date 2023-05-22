B2Gold Corp. (BTG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.35%

On May 19, 2023, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) opened at $3.96, lower -1.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.97 and dropped to $3.89 before settling in for the closing price of $3.93. Price fluctuations for BTG have ranged from $2.81 to $4.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.88, operating margin of +30.14, and the pretax margin is +30.04.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of B2Gold Corp. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 57.97%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 8.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 13.49% growth over the previous five years of trading.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for B2Gold Corp. (BTG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

The latest stats from [B2Gold Corp., BTG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.61 million was inferior to 9.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, B2Gold Corp.’s (BTG) raw stochastic average was set at 58.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.00. The third major resistance level sits at $4.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.84. The third support level lies at $3.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Key Stats

There are currently 1,294,312K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,733 M according to its annual income of 252,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 473,560 K and its income totaled 85,970 K.