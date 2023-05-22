BlackBerry Limited (BB) average volume reaches $5.43M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $5.44, down -0.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.48 and dropped to $5.345 before settling in for the closing price of $5.41. Over the past 52 weeks, BB has traded in a range of $3.17-$7.20.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -6.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.10%. With a float of $569.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $581.46 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3325 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.24, operating margin of -34.15, and the pretax margin is -109.76.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 130,737. In this transaction Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer of this company sold 28,237 shares at a rate of $4.63, taking the stock ownership to the 35,372 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s President of Cyber Security sold 30,239 for $3.42, making the entire transaction worth $103,417. This insider now owns 76,485 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -111.89 while generating a return on equity of -61.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.94 million, its volume of 4.81 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 94.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.46 in the near term. At $5.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.19.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.14 billion has total of 583,227K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 656,000 K in contrast with the sum of -734,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 151,000 K and last quarter income was -495,000 K.