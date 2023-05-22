Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) volume exceeds 2.8 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.2871, plunging -2.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2875 and dropped to $0.23 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Within the past 52 weeks, BJDX’s price has moved between $0.25 and $1.83.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -165.80%. With a float of $11.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.38 million.

In an organization with 16 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -41.87, operating margin of -3741.48, and the pretax margin is -3733.11.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 20,600. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.03, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -3733.11 while generating a return on equity of -58.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -165.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was better than the volume of 0.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s (BJDX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3795, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6465. However, in the short run, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2980. Second resistance stands at $0.3215. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3555. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2405, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2065. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1830.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.79 million based on 20,459K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 250 K and income totals -9,300 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.