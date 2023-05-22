BMY (Bristol-Myers Squibb Company) climbed 0.21 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $65.77, soaring 0.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.35 and dropped to $65.66 before settling in for the closing price of $65.70. Within the past 52 weeks, BMY’s price has moved between $65.18 and $81.43.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 17.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.40%. With a float of $2.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.10 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 34300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – General industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 3,378,818. In this transaction EVP & President, Research of this company sold 50,385 shares at a rate of $67.06, taking the stock ownership to the 47,751 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Board Chair and CEO sold 240,000 for $74.65, making the entire transaction worth $17,916,000. This insider now owns 236,104 shares in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.97) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.75% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.43, a number that is poised to hit 2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.06 million, its volume of 8.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY) raw stochastic average was set at 6.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $66.24 in the near term. At $66.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $66.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 138.03 billion based on 2,100,847K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 46,159 M and income totals 6,327 M. The company made 11,337 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,262 M in sales during its previous quarter.