Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is -13.15% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.71. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.75 and dropped to $3.62 before settling in for the closing price of $3.65. Within the past 52 weeks, BDN’s price has moved between $3.42 and $11.27.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -0.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 349.50%. With a float of $168.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 328 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.42, operating margin of +19.50, and the pretax margin is +10.68.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brandywine Realty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.54 while generating a return on equity of 3.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 349.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -13.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

The latest stats from [Brandywine Realty Trust, BDN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.02 million was superior to 2.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.80. The third major resistance level sits at $3.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.54. The third support level lies at $3.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 627.51 million based on 171,915K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 506,100 K and income totals 53,820 K. The company made 129,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.