Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Can Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s (AAP) drop of -4.44% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $120.61, down -3.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.23 and dropped to $117.09 before settling in for the closing price of $121.48. Over the past 52 weeks, AAP has traded in a range of $109.05-$212.25.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.50%. With a float of $58.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 40000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.26, operating margin of +6.76, and the pretax margin is +5.82.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Advance Auto Parts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.16%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.39) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +4.50 while generating a return on equity of 17.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.27% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s (AAP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.26, a number that is poised to hit 2.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

The latest stats from [Advance Auto Parts Inc., AAP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.98 million was inferior to 1.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.19.

During the past 100 days, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s (AAP) raw stochastic average was set at 16.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $121.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $152.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $120.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $122.72. The third major resistance level sits at $124.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.44. The third support level lies at $111.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.22 billion has total of 59,274K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,155 M in contrast with the sum of 501,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,474 M and last quarter income was 106,700 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) kicked off at the price of $2.30: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.24, plunging -6.50% from the previous trading...
Read more

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) soared 4.03 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
May 19, 2023, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) trading session started at the price of $25.49, that was 4.03% jump from the session before....
Read more

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.54 million

Steve Mayer -
On May 19, 2023, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) opened at $0.98, higher 16.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.