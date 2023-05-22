Can Hologic Inc.’s (HOLX) drop of -1.62% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On May 19, 2023, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) opened at $81.50, higher 0.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.315 and dropped to $81.27 before settling in for the closing price of $81.06. Price fluctuations for HOLX have ranged from $59.78 to $87.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 9.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.80% at the time writing. With a float of $244.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.73 million.

In an organization with 6944 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.07, operating margin of +33.89, and the pretax margin is +32.66.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hologic Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 100.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 200,115. In this transaction Div. President, GYN Surgical of this company sold 2,390 shares at a rate of $83.73, taking the stock ownership to the 7,212 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 9,128 for $85.28, making the entire transaction worth $778,445. This insider now owns 14,298 shares in total.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.88) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +26.77 while generating a return on equity of 28.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hologic Inc. (HOLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, Hologic Inc.’s (HOLX) raw stochastic average was set at 53.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.58. However, in the short run, Hologic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $82.07. Second resistance stands at $82.72. The third major resistance level sits at $83.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.63. The third support level lies at $79.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Key Stats

There are currently 246,118K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,863 M according to its annual income of 1,302 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,027 M and its income totaled 218,500 K.