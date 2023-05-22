Can Ucommune International Ltd’s (UK) hike of 13.29% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.67, soaring 14.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.90 and dropped to $0.66 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. Within the past 52 weeks, UK’s price has moved between $0.60 and $7.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 85.70%. With a float of $3.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.44 million.

In an organization with 357 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.24, operating margin of -48.67, and the pretax margin is -204.10.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ucommune International Ltd is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 58.90%.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -188.79 while generating a return on equity of -174.35.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Trading Performance Indicators

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.45

Technical Analysis of Ucommune International Ltd (UK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.25 million. That was better than the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Ucommune International Ltd’s (UK) raw stochastic average was set at 16.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8975, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1757. However, in the short run, Ucommune International Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9132. Second resistance stands at $1.0266. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1532. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6732, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5466. The third support level lies at $0.4332 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.70 million based on 4,653K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 95,800 K and income totals -42,290 K. The company made 302,981 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,528 M in sales during its previous quarter.