Cano Health Inc. (CANO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 6.67% last month.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $1.34, down -2.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.355 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Over the past 52 weeks, CANO has traded in a range of $0.76-$9.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -794.90%. With a float of $170.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.09, operating margin of -2.94, and the pretax margin is -15.56.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 30,067. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 23,591 shares at a rate of $1.27, taking the stock ownership to the 802,570 shares.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -7.57 while generating a return on equity of -72.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -794.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 45.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2016, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0282. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3300 in the near term. At $1.3800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4050. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2550, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2300. The third support level lies at $1.1800 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 702.30 million has total of 536,071K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,739 M in contrast with the sum of -207,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 866,910 K and last quarter income was -28,150 K.