Citigroup Inc. (C) posted a 0.57% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

May 19, 2023, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) trading session started at the price of $46.46, that was -1.47% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.73 and dropped to $45.62 before settling in for the closing price of $46.39. A 52-week range for C has been $40.01 – $54.56.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 3.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -29.90%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 240000 employees.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Citigroup Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 598,440. In this transaction Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $49.87, taking the stock ownership to the 155,979 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Head of Human Resources sold 2,950 for $50.77, making the entire transaction worth $149,772. This insider now owns 82,779 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.67) by $0.52. This company achieved a net margin of +14.73 while generating a return on equity of 7.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.22% during the next five years compared to 5.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Citigroup Inc. (C) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.28, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Looking closely at Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C), its last 5-days average volume was 14.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 18.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 32.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.64. However, in the short run, Citigroup Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.42. Second resistance stands at $47.13. The third major resistance level sits at $47.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.20.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

There are 1,946,752K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 90.31 billion. As of now, sales total 101,078 M while income totals 14,845 M. Its latest quarter income was 37,494 M while its last quarter net income were 4,606 M.