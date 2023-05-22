Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) average volume reaches $2.24M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Markets

On May 19, 2023, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) opened at $4.63, lower -1.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.6406 and dropped to $4.39 before settling in for the closing price of $4.57. Price fluctuations for CLNE have ranged from $3.84 to $8.58 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 4.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.60% at the time writing. With a float of $176.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 496 employees.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 32,133. In this transaction SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT of this company sold 5,643 shares at a rate of $5.69, taking the stock ownership to the 624,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT sold 11,286 for $5.49, making the entire transaction worth $61,960. This insider now owns 630,101 shares in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Looking closely at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) raw stochastic average was set at 28.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.66. However, in the short run, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.62. Second resistance stands at $4.76. The third major resistance level sits at $4.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.12.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Key Stats

There are currently 222,908K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 420,160 K according to its annual income of -58,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 132,180 K and its income totaled -38,700 K.

