CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is expecting -33.93% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.2215, soaring 4.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.242 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Within the past 52 weeks, CNEY’s price has moved between $0.17 and $2.91.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 96.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 386.70%. With a float of $26.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.42 million.

The firm has a total of 150 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.18, operating margin of +2.94, and the pretax margin is +8.74.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CN Energy Group. Inc. is 23.86%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 3.09.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 386.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Trading Performance Indicators

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CN Energy Group. Inc., CNEY], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, CN Energy Group. Inc.’s (CNEY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 240.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2118, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1155. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2553. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2687. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2247, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2113. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2027.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.70 million based on 42,417K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 40,210 K and income totals 2,230 K.