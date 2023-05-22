Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 20 K

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $0.5921, up 4.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6472 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. Over the past 52 weeks, CELZ has traded in a range of $0.33-$1.66.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -115.70%. With a float of $13.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.08 million.

In an organization with 4 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -36.09, operating margin of -11562.50, and the pretax margin is -11449.26.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 3,897. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.39, taking the stock ownership to the 112,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s President & CEO bought 15,000 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $5,965. This insider now owns 102,087 shares in total.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -11449.26 while generating a return on equity of -77.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s (CELZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 36.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s (CELZ) raw stochastic average was set at 25.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5875, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5506. However, in the short run, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6615. Second resistance stands at $0.7030. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7587. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5643, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5086. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4671.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.30 million has total of 14,076K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 90 K in contrast with the sum of -10,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20 K and last quarter income was -6,220 K.