Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) with a beta value of 0.53 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $39.85, plunging -3.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.20 and dropped to $38.28 before settling in for the closing price of $39.72. Within the past 52 weeks, DQ’s price has moved between $36.91 and $77.18.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 70.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 141.30%. With a float of $67.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4099 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.95, operating margin of +66.05, and the pretax margin is +66.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $4.95) by -$1.43. This company achieved a net margin of +39.49 while generating a return on equity of 52.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.04, a number that is poised to hit 5.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Looking closely at Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.02.

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 8.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.93. However, in the short run, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.72. Second resistance stands at $40.92. The third major resistance level sits at $41.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.88.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.07 billion based on 74,507K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,608 M and income totals 1,820 M. The company made 709,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 278,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.