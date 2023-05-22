Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) plunged -3.56 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On May 19, 2023, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) opened at $12.15, lower -3.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.155 and dropped to $11.53 before settling in for the closing price of $12.08. Price fluctuations for EBC have ranged from $9.93 to $21.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.30% at the time writing. With a float of $174.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.33 million.

In an organization with 1950 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Eastern Bankshares Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 14,797. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,320 shares at a rate of $11.21, taking the stock ownership to the 76,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Director sold 1,150 for $11.21, making the entire transaction worth $12,892. This insider now owns 76,097 shares in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +25.76 while generating a return on equity of 6.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.94. However, in the short run, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.03. Second resistance stands at $12.40. The third major resistance level sits at $12.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.78.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Key Stats

There are currently 176,328K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 781,340 K according to its annual income of 199,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 219,510 K and its income totaled 42,290 K.